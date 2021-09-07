Man arrested after drugs and blade found during stop and search in Lincoln

Tributes continue to flood in for 17-year-old Dylan Rich, a young footballer who lost his life after collapsing on the pitch during a match against Boston United.

Dylan Rich, 17, suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in the fifth minute of his team West Bridgford Colts’ FA Youth Cup fixture with Boston United on Thursday, September 2.

Ambulance services arrived at the scene and treated Dylan with a defibrillator on the pitch, before transporting him to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he tragically died on Sunday.

West Bridgford Colts confirmed on Monday that Regatta Way Sports Club, the ground at which they play their games, will be open to anyone who wants to leave a tribute for Dylan.

Pitch 1 will be available for tributes between 9am and 7pm until Friday, September 10, and the club are in the process of setting up an online book of remembrance.

Rushcliffe Athletic Club, who Dylan used to run for when he was younger, expressed their condolences after the incident, saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents Mike and Anna, and sister Lucy at this sad time.”

As well as this, the footballing world has been uniting to send positive messages the way of Dylan’s family, friends and football team.

Boston United, the opposition in the game, posted a statement to say they were “deeply saddened” by the news.

“The Pilgrims’ thoughts are firmly with the Rich family at the present time – as well as all at West Bridgford FC.

“United will offer any support necessary to their own young players – and staff – who witnessed Thursday’s tragic incident.”

Dylan’s boyhood club Nottingham Forest were also among the teams to pass on their tributes, tweeting: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest sends their condolences to Dylan’s friends and family following this devastating news.”

The English Football Association were quick to praise the “courageous response” of emergency services and those who did their best to help save Dylan.

The incident has struck a lot of parallels with the shocking cardiac arrest of Christian Eriksen during the European Championships this summer, where the Danish midfielder miraculously survived, and there have been calls for more defibrillators to be fitted at football grounds after these incidents.