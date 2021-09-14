Pregnant woman killed by drug driver on wrong side of road

A pregnant woman was tragically killed by a man who had double the legal limit for cocaine in his system in a crash near Louth last year, an inquest heard on Tuesday.

Yasmin O’Donnell, 29, lost her life in a crash involving a silver Peuegot 208, a silver Ford Fiesta and a grey Mercedes GLA, on London Road in Burwell at 6.21pm on July 15, 2020.

A man was arrested at the time on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Had this man not subsequently died, a prosecution for death by dangerous driving would have been pursued, police said.

An inquest was held on Lincoln on Tuesday, September 14 when Yasmin should have been celebrating her second wedding anniversary. The inquest heard that Yasmin’s car was hit head on by another vehicle which was on the wrong side of the road on solid white lines.

The male driver was found to have double the legal limit for cocaine in his system, and was speeding at 70mph in a 40mph zone. One witness said: “He was driving like he was invincible, and he could have done what he liked.”

Yasmin’s husband Sam issued a tribute on behalf of the family, saying: “Yasmin was a thoroughly wholesome person, inside and out. She was so hardworking, sweet and kind. She had a craft room and was very creative.

“She did weaving, crochet, macramé and if she needed a new dress, she could just make one. Our house is filled with her creations. They are a permanent reminder of her talent, creativity and love, and a source of strength for me.

“Yasmin was 12 weeks pregnant and we grieve not only for her, but for all that might have been. She would have been a brilliant mother.

“Knowing she had that experience taken away from her makes it all the more painful for me and for her family. Not only have we lost a wonderful wife/sister/daughter, we have also lost a future child / grandchild.

“Yasmin never fell out with anyone. She was so laid back and nothing ever bothered her. Before her, I was quite a fiery person. She changed my life. I don’t want to ever let her down. She gave me more than I could ever put into words. We had each other and so we had everything we wanted.

“Losing her totally spun my life upside down. She didn’t cause the collision. She had no control over what happened to her. The world lost a beautiful person, through no fault of her own, and it’s heart-breaking.

“She was just so fundamentally good. We all love and miss her deeply. If I could change places with her, I would do it in a heartbeat.”