Pride of Lincolnshire: Four medals for local Paralympians
Bringing medals home to Lincolnshire
A trio of athletes from Greater Lincolnshire won a combined total of four medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Lincoln Paralympian Sophie Wells won a gold and silver medal after competing in three dressage events in Japan. She is now the most decorated Lincolnshire athlete in Olympic and Paralympic history with six medals.
The success for the county didn’t stop there in Tokyo as Scunthorpe-born Victoria Rumary marked her debut Paralympic Games with an impressive bronze medal after a 131-123 victory against USA’s Lia Coryell.
Grimsby’s Hollie Arnold, who won gold in Rio in 2016, finished on the podium again with a bronze medal in Japan on Friday, September 3.
The 27-year-old threw an impressive 39.73m to secure bronze, finishing behind silver medallist, Holland’s Noelle Roorda (40.06m) and gold medal winner, New Zealand’s Holly Robinson (40.99m).
Gainsborough’s Jack Hodgson also did Lincolnshire proud by being one of four judoka selected to represent ParalympicsGB in visually impaired judo. He competed in the +100kg category in Japan.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be for Jack in Tokyo as he lost in the Elimination Round of 16 to Zakiyev Ilham of Azerbaijan, who claimed Waza-ari during the golden score period.