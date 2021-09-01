Lincolnshire archer wins bronze medal at debut Paralympic Games

Scunthorpe archer Victoria Rumary achieved her dream of finishing among the medals after winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 33-year-old competed in the W1W class and finished in an impressive sixth place in the ranking round to earn her place in the knockout stages.

Competing in her first Paralympics, Victoria then beat Brazil’s Rejane Candida da Silva and Italy’s Asia Pellizzari to book her place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Individual W1W.

A strong performance from eventual silver medallist Sarka Musilova, of the Czech Republic, saw Victoria unfortunately miss out on a place in the final. That didn’t stop her from winning a brilliant bronze medal, though, after a 131-123 victory against USA’s Lia Coryell on Wednesday, while China’s Minyi Chen won gold.

Victoria was in a dark place when she first became a wheelchair user, but since finding her love for archery again she hasn’t looked back, and was proud to have achieved her dream of a Paralympic medal.

Victoria spoke to The Lincolnite live from Tokyo and said: “It is amazing and feels really good, wow! I am still kind of processing it that it’s really happening.

“It was a bit nervy at first, but amazing just to see the atmosphere. Unfortunately spectators couldn’t come, but team mates and staff cheered us on which was lovely.

“I’ve had messages, before the event wishing me good luck and congratulations messages after. I’ve done it for Lincolnshire and I’m bringing it back home. Hopefully I can upgrade it [to silver or gold] in Paris [2024 Paralympic Games].

“It is amazing to be out there and represent my country and hopefully inspire others to get into sport and enjoy it.

“We’ve got the homecoming for ParalympicsGB in London [on September 12] with a big celebration and hopefully then some time off to see people with restrictions lifted.”

When you medal in your first Paralympics. Bravo, Victoria Rumary 🏹 🥉#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/f2rq6P2n7R — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 1, 2021

Victoria will now be looking forward to a well-earned rest before returning to training ready for the Dubai 2022 World Archery Para Championships.

Neil Armitage, CEO of Archery GB, said: “We are very proud of Victoria and she should be very proud of herself and her performance today – she has shown the world the physical and mental benefits of archery for all ages and abilities.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln Paralympian Sophie Wells won a gold and silver medal after competing in three dressage events in Tokyo. Sophie is now the most decorated Lincolnshire athlete in Olympic and Paralympic history with six medals.

Grimsby’s Hollie Arnold will compete in the F46 javelin event later this week.