Queue frenzy as fuel shortage fears hit Lincolnshire
But no actual fuel shortages locally
Drivers in Lincolnshire have been scrambling to fill up their vehicles with fuel after supply issues sparked panic buying and long queues at petrol stations across the country.
It comes as a handful of BP and Esso-owned stations were forced to close on Thursday due to having a lack of readily available delivery drivers.
Gaps in the HGV driver industry have been heightened by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, and it has resulted in around 1% of the UK’s 8,380 petrol stations being closed due to a lack of supplies.
In response to the frenzy, transport secretary Grant Shapps has encouraged people to continue buying fuel as normal despite the noted supply issues.
Large queues have been reported at filling stations across Lincolnshire on Thursday as people try to get petrol or diesel for their car, with some being accused of panic buying.
ASDA and Sainsbury’s petrol forecourts in Grantham both had big congestion as people were waiting to fill up on Thursday afternoon, as well as multiple sites in Lincoln, too.
BP announced on Twitter that they will be minimising closures and prioritising fuel supply for motorway service ares and main roads, after some of their smaller garages were seen to be closed.