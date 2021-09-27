Restrictions on waste at Lincolnshire tips after busy weekend

Tips around Lincolnshire are restricting some of the waste they can take after struggling to empty containers.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said the issues were caused by the “sheer volume” of waste taken to Household Waste Recycling Centres over the weekend.

“We are working to get the containers emptied as soon as possible. All other waste types are being accepted as usual,” said a statement from the authority.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The changes include:

Spalding, Boston and Sleaford are unable to accept hardcore today

Boston and Spalding are unable to accept any more mattresses

Spalding is unable to accept any more plasterboard

One councillor has already said the issues prove the centres need to be reopened seven days a week.

Boston Borough Councillor Peter Watson is one of those calling for Lincolnshire’s Household Waste Recycling Centres to return to their previous opening hours after massive queues and delays followed the COVID-19 booking system ending for all tips.

“I think this adds weight to the suggestion that there is a need to have this facility open seven days a week and not just five days a week,” he said.

The booking system, introduced during the coronavirus lockdown to maintain social distancing and manage crowding, came to an end on September 1.

This has led to large tailbacks reported at several of the county’s facilities including Lincoln, Boston and Spalding.