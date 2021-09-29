Riseholme Road closed due to police incident

A family run cafe and restaurant at Lincoln Golf Centre officially opened this week and The Lincolnite went to check out the new menu.

Brian Logan has run Lincoln Golf Centre at Thorpe on the Hill near Lincoln for 22 years, while his son Paul is a professional golfer. Then, his son Jamie Logan launched an outside ice cream and coffee shop with his husband James Gibbons in April this year.

The couple’s first business venture, The Oaks at Whisby, proved to be a big hit and continued to grow, so a pop-up breakfast and lunch menu was added. It then moved into a newly renovated premises at the golf centre and opened for business this month.

It can seat 50 diners at time inside, and a further 30 outside, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is open Monday to Sunday between 9am and 9pm.

The menu includes full English breakfasts and a vegetarian alternatives, the very popular Avocado Smash, Caesar salads, buffalo chicken wings with blue cheese, as well as granola pots, chocolate brownies, scones and more, using fresh Lincolnshire produce.

The locally sourced food comes from local Lincolnshire businesses including Odlings Butchers, Welbourne Bakery and Blyton Ice Cream. They have also collaborated with local businesses for the decor and plants inside the cafe.

The couple are also hoping to expand the business further and add a dinner menu of stonebaked pizzas in the coming weeks, as well as a home delivery service option. A Sunday dinner service will launch in the coming months.

Jamie and James want to make The Oaks at Whisby a hub for the community and not just about golf, including wine tasting nights and wreath making classes.

James Gibbons runs the business on a day-to-day basis and has worked in hospitality all his life, managing restaurant openings for Marco Pierre White and working on others in Sydney and London.

His husband Jamie is originally from Lincolnshire and is a nurse by trade, working remotely for an Irish university writing health care policies, while running the business ‘back office’ part-time.

Jamie told The Lincolnite: “We’ve been blown away by the support. We’ve been fortunate enough to have a number of events being hosted here, and we are excited for what the future holds, it’s really all come together.”

Meanwhile, The Oaks at Whisby will hold an outdoor Christmas, craft and farmers’ market between 10am-4pm on November 27 to support local businesses and artists.

A golf membership is not required to eat at The Oaks, and car parking is on site and free of charge. To book a table at The Oaks you can either call 07585837535 or email [email protected].