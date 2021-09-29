Riseholme Road closed due to police incident
Avoid the area if you can
Riseholme Road in Lincoln has been closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.
Drivers have been told to avoid the area, and rush hour traffic is beginning to build.
People nearby reported that the closure was enforced in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, September 29.
Reports on social media that a man has been injured have not yet been verified by police.
The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police, but no one was available by the time of publishing. This story will be updated as and when more details are confirmed.