Arrested man dies after officers attempt to save him at Lincoln roadside

The Frequency International Festival of Digital Culture is making a triumphant return to Lincoln this October to celebrate its 10th anniversary, illuminating the city over a weekend of creativity and innovation.

Artwork will be displayed across the city centre once the festival launches on Thursday, October 28, running until Sunday, October 31 in areas such as St Marks Garden, Cornhill and Lower High Street.

There will be unique and quirky displays for people to check out, including a 9-metre inflatable robot snail called Luma, immersive audio experiences and Digital Atmosphere, which uses cutting-edge technology to show us what we are breathing.

As well as this, there will be WE-Hope, which has digital visuals to tell first hand histories of migration and separation through the mediums of sound and song, performed by a local choir in two exclusive performances.

It will be the 10th anniversary for Frequency Festival after the 2020 event after its formation in 2011, and a welcome return to Lincoln after it last came to the city in 2019.

It was developed by leading creative and cultural agency Threshold Studios, in partnership with the University of Lincoln, as part of cultural funding for the city.

In its ten year history, Frequency has exhibited work to over 75,000 visitors and has hosted over 500 local, national and international artists in Lincoln.

The festival will take extra measures to keep people safe from COVID-19 this year, scaling down in size as well as taking place outdoors with more intimate interactions.

Darren Henley, CEO at Arts Council England, said: “We know creativity has the power to connect people, and after what has been an extraordinarily challenging time for most, it’s great to see people being given the chance to come together, discover new things, and to explore the digital world through immersive street art, live streams and performances.

“We’re very proud to invest in Frequency Festival as it brings artists, creatives, and local people together in Lincoln to celebrate the very best emerging and developing digital culture.”

Frequency Festival will run throughout Central Lincoln from Thursday, October 28 to Sunday, October 31 between 12pm and 8pm each day. To find out more visit the festival website.