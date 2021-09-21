Sneak peek inside the new cafe opening at Lincoln Golf Centre

A new family-run cafe and restaurant is opening at Lincoln Golf Centre on Wednesday, September 22 after a successful trial as a pop-up venture during lockdown.

The Oaks at Whisby opened an outdoor pop-up cafe during the third national lockdown at the start of 2021, and proved a big hit with the community.

The business will now be expanding into a newly renovated premises at Lincoln Golf Centre in Thorpe on the Hill, seating 50 diners at a time for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Oaks aims to provide fresh locally sourced food from some of the top independent businesses in Lincolnshire, including Odlings Butchers, Welbournes Bakery and Blyton Ice Cream.

The menu will offer classic full English breakfasts as well as traditional restaurant classic like burgers and pizzas, all handmade using fresh Lincolnshire produce.

It will be open daily between 9am and 9pm, with local delivery expected to be introduced for the community once the business settles into its new home.

A golf membership is not required to eat at The Oaks, and car parking is on site and free of charge.

To book a table at The Oaks you can either call 07585837535 or email [email protected].