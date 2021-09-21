Lincoln
September 21, 2021 10.08 am

Sneak peek inside the new cafe opening at Lincoln Golf Centre

Opening this week
The Oaks is a cafe/restaurant that started as a pop-up, but now has a permanent home. | Photo: The Oaks

A new family-run cafe and restaurant is opening at Lincoln Golf Centre on Wednesday, September 22 after a successful trial as a pop-up venture during lockdown.

The Oaks at Whisby opened an outdoor pop-up cafe during the third national lockdown at the start of 2021, and proved a big hit with the community.

The business will now be expanding into a newly renovated premises at Lincoln Golf Centre in Thorpe on the Hill, seating 50 diners at a time for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Local creatives have made decorative wares for the interior of the cafe. | Photo: The Oaks

The Oaks aims to provide fresh locally sourced food from some of the top independent businesses in Lincolnshire, including Odlings Butchers, Welbournes Bakery and Blyton Ice Cream.

It can seat up to 50 people at a time. | Photo: The Oaks

The menu will offer classic full English breakfasts as well as traditional restaurant classic like burgers and pizzas, all handmade using fresh Lincolnshire produce.

Classics on the menu, all locally sourced. | Photo: The Oaks

It will be open daily between 9am and 9pm, with local delivery expected to be introduced for the community once the business settles into its new home.

The business began as a pop-up, but after a great reception from locals it is now here to stay. | Photo: The Oaks

A golf membership is not required to eat at The Oaks, and car parking is on site and free of charge.

Open 12 hours each day offering all you could need from a hospitality business. | Photo: The Oaks

To book a table at The Oaks you can either call 07585837535 or email [email protected].

The vibrant colour scheme is warm and inviting. | Photo: The Oaks

You can find The Oaks at Lincoln Golf Centre on Moor Lane, Thorpe on the Hill. | Photo: The Oaks

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.