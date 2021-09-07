Student success story: From Lincoln UTC to the University of Cambridge

This September, UTC student Rudi Konrath will begin a four-year MEng degree programme in engineering at Peterhouse College with the University of Cambridge after achieving A*A*A* in maths, physics, and further maths A Levels.

John Morrison, Principal of Lincoln UTC, said: “Rudi has studied a specialist STEM curriculum at the UTC for the past four years. He is an exceptional student, and I am thrilled that this has been recognised by the University of Cambridge.

“Admission to the engineering course at Cambridge is highly competitive, with an acceptance rate of just 16.85% for Peterhouse College. I am sure that this is the first of many extraordinary achievements for Rudi, and we look forward to seeing him succeed in the next stage of his education and career.”

Rudi’s mother, Amanda Konrath, said: “Over the past four years Rudi has had an exceptionally positive experience at the UTC. The teachers know their students incredibly well and relationships are built on mutual respect.

“Rudi has always been inspired and motivated to aim high, and his incredible work ethic is born from the ethos of the college. As Ofsted recognised, the UTC environment is underpinned by a strong set of values to which all members of the community subscribe. Huge thanks to this incredible school for guiding Rudi to achieve his full potential.”

