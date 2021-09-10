Suspects break into Grimsby compound and steal £25k of mouthwash and gum
The incident will appear on BBC Crimewatch Live
Humberside Police have launched a CCTV appeal to locate suspects involved in the theft of a trailer with more than £25,000 worth of mouthwash and chewing gum near Grimsby.
CCTV footage shows a man using an angle grinder to gain access to the main front locked gates of a secure compound on Trondheim Way in Stallingborough in the early hour of the morning.
Two men were seen cutting the locks, one of which was wearing a hi-vis coat and appears to not be able to use his right arm.
Once the locks are cut, a white tractor unit with false number plates rams the inner barriers and drives into the compound, before hooking to a trailer with a container loaded with 48 pallets of mouthwash and gum, valued at more than £25,000.
The trailer unit and container were driven out of the compound, and the trailer without the container was found on Tuesday, June 29 on the Yarra industrial estate in Sheffield. The incident happened on Friday, April 16, at around 1.15am.
As part of a national appeal to find the suspects, BBC Crimewatch Live will use the footage on its programme on Friday, September 10.
Anyone with information is being urged to come forward and contact Humberside Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 16/41004/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.