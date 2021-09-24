The Flying Scotsman coming to Skegness this weekend

One of the most iconic steam locomotives of all time, the Flying Scotsman, will be making an appearance in Lincolnshire this weekend as it tours from London on Saturday.

The steam train, built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), is among the most recognisable rail vehicles in history, covering more than two million miles when it was in service.

Steam locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman will be hauling the Jolly Fisherman railtour, departing from London King’s Cross at 7.17am on Saturday, September 25.

It will stop off at a number of places before arriving at Skegness at 12.19pm, including a few visits to Lincolnshire stations such as Sleaford, Spalding, Boston and Wainfleet.

The train will then set off on its return journey from 4.27pm, scheduled to arrive back at King’s Cross at 9.35pm.

It often attracts quite a crowd when pulling into any of the county’s stations, though unlike back in 2018, the train will not be steaming through Lincoln on this trip.

This is the full estimated timetable for the Flying Scotsman’s journey:

Departure

London King’s Cross – 7.17am

Finsbury Park – 7.25am

Potters Bar – 7.51am

Welwyn Garden City – 8.02am

Stevenage – 8.17am

Hitchin – 8.24am

Sandy – 8.38am

Huntingdon – 8.55am

Peterborough – 9.31am

Spalding – 10.05am

Sleaford – 10.31am

Boston – 11.23am

Wainfleet – 12.01am

Skegness – 12.19am

Return

Skegness – 4.27pm

Wainfleet – 4.39pm

Boston – 5.15pm

Heckington – 5.42pm

Ancaster – 6.01pm

Grantham – 6.20pm

Peterborough – 7.23pm

Sandy – 8.14pm

Biggleswade – 8.19pm

Hitchin – 8.30pm

Stevenage – 8.34pm

Welwyn Garden City – 9pm

Potters Bar – 9.12pm

Finsbury Park – 9.29pm

London King’s Cross – 9.35pm