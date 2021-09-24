The Flying Scotsman coming to Skegness this weekend
It will stop at numerous Lincolnshire stations
One of the most iconic steam locomotives of all time, the Flying Scotsman, will be making an appearance in Lincolnshire this weekend as it tours from London on Saturday.
The steam train, built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), is among the most recognisable rail vehicles in history, covering more than two million miles when it was in service.
Steam locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman will be hauling the Jolly Fisherman railtour, departing from London King’s Cross at 7.17am on Saturday, September 25.
It will stop off at a number of places before arriving at Skegness at 12.19pm, including a few visits to Lincolnshire stations such as Sleaford, Spalding, Boston and Wainfleet.
The train will then set off on its return journey from 4.27pm, scheduled to arrive back at King’s Cross at 9.35pm.
It often attracts quite a crowd when pulling into any of the county’s stations, though unlike back in 2018, the train will not be steaming through Lincoln on this trip.
This is the full estimated timetable for the Flying Scotsman’s journey:
Departure
- London King’s Cross – 7.17am
- Finsbury Park – 7.25am
- Potters Bar – 7.51am
- Welwyn Garden City – 8.02am
- Stevenage – 8.17am
- Hitchin – 8.24am
- Sandy – 8.38am
- Huntingdon – 8.55am
- Peterborough – 9.31am
- Spalding – 10.05am
- Sleaford – 10.31am
- Boston – 11.23am
- Wainfleet – 12.01am
- Skegness – 12.19am
Return
- Skegness – 4.27pm
- Wainfleet – 4.39pm
- Boston – 5.15pm
- Heckington – 5.42pm
- Ancaster – 6.01pm
- Grantham – 6.20pm
- Peterborough – 7.23pm
- Sandy – 8.14pm
- Biggleswade – 8.19pm
- Hitchin – 8.30pm
- Stevenage – 8.34pm
- Welwyn Garden City – 9pm
- Potters Bar – 9.12pm
- Finsbury Park – 9.29pm
- London King’s Cross – 9.35pm