Three Spalding schools evacuated over bomb threat
Nothing to suggest threats are real, police say
Latest: Spalding school bomb threats were a ‘malicious hoax’
Spalding High School, St John the Baptist Primary and Monkshouse Primary have been evacuated on Monday afternoon after reports of bomb threats on their premises.
Lincolnshire are sending resources to each school to work with the Head Teacher to establish the facts and to ensure the schools are safe.
In the meantime, as a precautionary measure, the schools have been evacuated.
At this point there is nothing to suggest that these threats are real and nothing to corroborate the claims, police said.