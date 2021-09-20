Spalding school bomb threats were a ‘malicious hoax’, police say

Three schools in Spalding that were evacuated by police after an alleged bomb scare will return to usual business on Tuesday after police say the claims were “malicious and unfounded”.

Spalding High School, St John the Baptist Primary and Monkshouse Primary were evacuated on Monday afternoon after police received reports of a bomb on the premises.

Staff and pupils will be returning to their relevant schools on Tuesday after police’s investigation found that it was in fact a hoax threat, and no pupils were at risk.

The schools in question will continue to communicate with parents directly, and police have expressed their thanks on record to the pupils at all three schools for their “calm response” which was “a credit to their school.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Today we have worked closely with three schools in Spalding who were subjected to what we now understand were malicious and unfounded bomb threats.

“We are very grateful for the swift and dedicated efforts from the staff who faced a difficult and potentially alarming situation and dealt with it in an efficient and reassuring way.”