Biscathorpe oil drilling campaigner pens poem as council decision looms

Jane wants the place of natural beauty to stay as it is

A woman who is campaigning against oil drilling at Biscathorpe has written a poem to air her concerns about the proposals.

Egdon Resources applied for permission at the site in the Lincolnshire village, which is believed to contain more than 30m barrels of oil. Objectors said the development flies in the face of climate concerns, however, the county council has said the climate is not a planning concern.

Community residents will attend the planning decision meeting at Brackenborough Hotel in Louth on November 1, where they will be present a petition signed by over 1,500 people to Lincolnshire County Council.

Jane Air, who lives in Louth, wrote ‘Bubble Bubble, Oil is Trouble’, evoking the spirit of Alfred Lord Tennyson’s famous poem ‘The Brook’ with an echo of the three witches scene in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth (read the full poem at the end of the article).

She told The Lincolnite she has written it just in time for three key events – Halloween, the decision to be made over the fate of Biscathorpe, and the global warming summit Cop26.

Jane said: “I have been part of the campaign against the oil drilling from the very start and felt at this stage that I wanted to contribute to the campaign with a poem.

“I live in Louth but I am a regular walker at Biscathorpe and I am keen for this place of natural beauty and serenity to stay as it is.

“I have seen for myself the oil drill site one evening when it was up and running and I was truly astonished by just how blinding and bright the lights were.

“Insects are naturally drawn to this light and this will in turn will have an adverse affect on the opportunities for the local bats to feed in this area.”

‘Bubble Bubble, Oil is Trouble’

Walking along the Viking Way trail

past the lake, through an iron gate

to where grave stones have no name

no date of death or tale be told

buried under stinging nettles

and ivy clinging to the rails

The cold stony faces of gargoyles

weather beaten over centuries old

look down on us and frown on us

From the gloomy outlook

and gothic heights

of the medieval church

Abandoned and deserted

lost in time, the door is locked

a place that time forgot

Its only claim to fame

in the valley of the bain

is in the Doomsday Book

where it has its name

Nearby Tennyson’s brook

is babbling and bubbling away to this day

The stream glistens and gleams

pristine and clean, tinkering along

to its own gentle song

Flowing over chalky boulders

and under bridges full of midges

And where flowering watercress

and towering irises reside

and native crayfish fight to survive

Ravens squawk and squabble amongst themselves

as if this land belongs to them and nobody else

A meadow of buttercups

and red clover runneth over

Divided by a melting road

glistening beneath our feet

Tarmac reverting back to tar, smelting

in the beat of sweltering smouldering heat

From the fiery cauldron in the sky

boiling up temperatures from on high

Higher and higher temperatures rise

never reaching the summit of lies

Bubble bubble oil is trouble

fires burn, flood waters double

Cows and calves take refuge

in the shade of the huge chestnut tree cast

As if nothing can disturb their munching of the grass

moving up and down the valley in their herd

at their own leisurely gentle pace they pass

And what is life

if one cannot have the time

to stop and stare

at the hare

leaping about in the field beyond

the strip of wild flowers ?

Or while away the hours walking along

the Viking Way

with hemlock dangling in the way

and soon the harvest of the hay

But this place, full of nature’s grace

cannot escape the curse and chaos of our weather

Nor will Tennyson’s brook

remain the same forever

For further along, it sings a different song

of our weather gone wrong

Now out of tune, its banks have broken

burst and ballooned

Its flow is stagnant and slow, swelling

and swirling sluggishly

around ancient trees up to their knees

half drowned, ungrounded, surrounded

Bubble bubble oil is trouble

fires burn, flood waters double.