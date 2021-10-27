Campaigners hit out at anti-nuke graffiti plastered over community hall
They believe Extinction Rebellion is to blame
Campaigners in Theddlethorpe have condemned anti-nuke dump vandalism of the village hall which took place ahead of a series of engagement events this week.
Windows and doors have been spray painted by what looks like the XR (Extinction Rebellion) symbol and banners were draped from the roof of the Silver Street facility and nearby fences overnight on Tuesday. A pile of potatoes was also left outside the front door.
A statement from the Guardians of the East Coast (GOTEC), which is campaigning against RWM’s plans for a Geological Disposal Facility, said they were “disheartened and angered” by the “senseless vandalism”.
“GOTEC wholeheartedly condemn the actions taken by this person, or persons. As users of this hall ourselves, this mindless destruction bring no benefit to our cause,” they said.
RWM are hosting a series of engagement events on the facility, starting at the village hall from Wednesday, and GOTEC believes the actions were an attempt to sabotage the meetings which they said many residents were attending.
“We aren’t even campaigning outside these meetings as we want people to go to them,” said the group.
“Any attempts to scupper education and dialogue on the GDF issue cannot be tolerated. We ask anyone with any information to please contact the police.”
Lincolnshire Police confirmed they believed the damaged happened between midnight and 6am.
“We will be investigating this report and ask anyone who has any information to get in touch,” said a spokesman.
Anyone with information should call 101 with incident number 151 of October 27.
An event organised by the group on Sunday saw more than 200 visitors attend to see a presentation on their case against the facility.
“It was really well received and prepared people for the RWM meetings, giving them more confidence,” said the group.
RWM’s Theddlethorpe Working Group chairman Jon Collins said: “We appreciate that feelings are running high and we fully welcome people expressing their views but it’s disappointing that a community facility was targeted. The local team managed to rally round so we’ve been able to open as planned.
“We’ve already met with a number of local residents this morning and we’re starting to answer their questions and understand their concerns. We look forward to further meetings in the days and weeks ahead.
“These community events are the starting point for wider local discussions about geological disposal – and decisions about potentially siting a GDF in Theddlethorpe will be much later in the process and will need explicit community support.”
For anyone wanting to find out more, RWM’s engagement meetings are being held on the below dates and locations:
- Wednesday, October 27, at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10.30am – 4.30pm).
- Thursday, October 28, at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10am – 6pm).
- Friday, October 29, at St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe (10.30am – 4.30pm).
- Tuesday, November 2, at Marshchapel Village Hall (10am – 6.30pm).
- Wednesday, November 3, at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10.30am – 4.30pm).
- Friday, November 12, at Grimoldby & Manby Village Hall (10.30am – 4.30pm).
- Saturday, November 13, at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10.30am – 4.30pm).
- Friday, November 19, at Aby Village Hall (10.30am – 6pm).
- Wednesday, November 24, at Legbourne & Little Cawthorpe Community Centre (10am – 4.30pm).
- Thursday, November 25, at Theddlethorpe Village Hall (10am – 6pm).