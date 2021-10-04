COVID deaths drop 40% in Greater Lincolnshire as cases rise 12% week-on-week

There were 5,039 cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire in the past week, as travel rules are simplified today.

The first three days of October saw 2,107 cases confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire, leaving the total weekly figure 11.73% higher than last week’s 4,510.

The government figures also reported 13 deaths in total last week – 38.1% lower than last week’s 21.

NHS figures reported 10 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals – four lower than last week’s 14.

Since last Thursday, the latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

2,107 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 1,366 in Lincolnshire, 169 in North East Lincolnshire and 572 in North Lincolnshire.

Four further deaths, including two in Lincolnshire and two in North Lincolnshire, were also recorded

Hospital data, however, did not see any changes on October 1 (It is not updated over weekends).

Nationally, cases rose to 7,900,680 while deaths increased to 136,953

Relaxations of travel restrictions, which have seen the traffic light system replaced with a single “red list” have come into effect on Monday.

The latest changes mean that most fully vaccinated travellers arriving from non-red list countries will no longer have to take a test before coming here.

However, arrivals from the red list destinations will still have to quarantine for 10 days.

Danger zone countries currently include Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines and South Africa.

Travellers have to pay £2,285 per adult to stay in the government-approved quarantine hotels and all travellers except children under five will still have to pay for a PCR test two days after getting here.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.

“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight-in-10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to lower the cost of testing and help the sector to continue in its recovery.” Elsewhere, the BBC is reporting the chancellor will announce £500 million in job support schemes on Monday. Mr Sunak is expected to make a speech at the Conservative Party conference where he will promise to “double down” on the jobs market and reshape the economy by focussing on technology and scientific innovation. However, his speech will come on a backdrop of the end of a temporary rise in Universal Credit, rising food and energy prices and a shortage of HGV drivers, which last week sparked panic buying at petrol stations – despite the government’s constant reassurance there was no fuel shortage.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, October 3

117,368 cases (up 2,107 since Thursday)

76,903 in Lincolnshire (up 1,366)

19,312 in North Lincolnshire (up 572)

21,153 in North East Lincolnshire (up 169)

2,350 deaths (up four)

1,720 from Lincolnshire (up two)

321 from North Lincolnshire (up two)

309 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,414 hospital deaths (no change)

868 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

501 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.