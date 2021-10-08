Double national awards nomination for Ringrose Law
Congratulations to the team!
The Ringrose Law Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence team has been shortlisted for two awards at this year’s Personal Injury Awards.
The team has been shortlisted for Claimant Team of the Year, and John Knight, Head of the Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence team, has also been shortlisted for Clinical Negligence Lawyer of the Year.
John Knight said: “Clients often come to us when dealing with one of the most difficult times of their lives and our job is to support them through that.
“As well as helping clients receive the compensation they need to help them move forward with their lives, we also ensure that additional care and support is provided to our clients and their families.
“To be shortlisted for both Claimant Team of the year and Clinical Negligence Lawyer of the year in these national awards is a huge achievement and I’d like to congratulate everyone in the team and at Ringrose Law.”
The industry leading Personal Injury Awards, hosted by Claims Media, highlight and celebrate the excellence of individuals and organisations across the personal injury sector.
The aim of the awards is to identify high standards of practice and to inspire others to emulate the achievements demonstrated by those who have been shortlisted.
Now in its 14th year, the awards ceremony this year will be taking place in Leeds at the end of November.