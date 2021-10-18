Former Imps legends help raise £2k in charity football match

The appeal to get Pumpkin the paralysed puppy a set of wheels to help her walk has achieved massive success, as the Lincoln pooch raised over £5,000 for the treatment she needs.

Pumpkin, a ten-week-old West Highland Terrier fostered by Lincoln woman Tammie Fox, first captured the hearts of The Lincolnite readers on October 12, when a fundraiser was set up to help her with a difficult ailment she was born with.

She is paralysed in her back legs, meaning she has to learn to move by dragging her body around with her front legs, which is not sustainable for the dog long term.

It became apparent that Pumpkin needed a set of wheels to help her mobility, so a fundraising effort was launched to help provide these wheels for her.

At the time of reporting, the ever growing fundraiser has raised a staggering £5,076 in just five days. You can donate to the cause by clicking here.

Pumpkin was surrendered by her breeder to local charity Breeds In Need who gave the puppy to Tammie for temporary care.

Tammie has now fallen head over heels for Pumpkin and is in the process of adopting her, as well as striving to do all she can to improve the quality of life of her dog.

Well, Pumpkin’s dreams became a reality over the weekend when a charity called Winston’s Wheels donated a set of wheels for her to help with mobility.

A referral has been sent to one of the best specialist veterinary practices in the country, based in Surrey, for an appointment and MRI scan on October 27.

The MRI scan is expected to cost up to £3,000 plus travel costs, and once the results of the scan come through, there will be a better understanding of the treatment required to help Pumpkin.

For now, Tammie has said she is just focused on providing the best life possible for her new puppy, whom she has “completely fallen in love with.”

Tammie told The Lincolnite: “The fundraiser has been such a success, it’s doing amazing things — thanks to everyone who is kindly sharing and caring.

“The MRI scan and future treatments are not going to be cheap, so we need the support to continue helping Pumpkin.

“We just want to thank Breeds In Need for all they have done, if it weren’t for them then Pumpkin might not even be here today, so we’re so grateful for them.”

You can follow Pumpkin’s progress on her Facebook page, which has amassed over 1,000 followers so far.