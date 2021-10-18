Former Imps legends help raise £2k in charity football match

A crowd of around 500 people watched former Lincoln City players in action in a charity football match, which raised £2,000 on Sunday.
More than 30 former Imps played in or watched the match, which took place at Lincoln Moorlands Railway FC on October 17.
The Peter Burr Memorial Cup was once again held between BHF (British Heart Foundation) and Lincoln Legends, with the latter retaining their title with a 6-2 victory.
Simon Yeo scored two goals for the ex Imps and John Schofield, Chris Cornelly, Gavin Gordon and Nat Brown each netted one in the 6-2 win, while Paul Morgan was named as the man-of-the-match.
Dave Hone and Jack Maddison scored the goals for BHF FC in a fiercely competitive match that was well officiated by Andy Pearson.
BHF FC. | Photo: Graham Burrell
The Ex Imps Squad. | Photo: Russell Dossett
The Ex Imps side celebrating one of their six goals. | Photo: Russell Dossett
Stevie Stallard makes a brilliant tackle on Imps Legend Simon Yeo. | Photo: Graham Burrell
Former Imps Player and Manager John Schofield receiving the trophy from Rob Bradley. | Photo: Russell Dossett
Organiser Gary Burr, who also played in the match, told The Lincolnite: “It was another fantastic charity football match and I’m so pleased lots of ex Imps took part in the match.
“We have now raised over £12,000 for The BHF which is absolutely fantastic and I would like to thank everyone for there support.”
Gary Burr, pictured in action during the charity match, founded BHF FC in 2017. | Photo: Russell Dossett
Gary Burr with former Lincoln City player Terry Fleming. | Photo: Russell Dossett
BHF FC were formed in 2017 after founder Gary Burr’s dad Peter sadly died suddenly from a heart attack in 2017.
Gary wanted to play in memory of his dad and show support for the British Heart Foundation, where he is now a fundraising manger.
More than £3,000 was raised when the first Peter Burr Memorial Cup match was played in March 2019. Including the totals from both matches, Gary has now raised over £12,000 for the British Heart Foundation – make a donation to his fundraiser here.
A charity football match was played in memory of Peter Burr (pictured) who died in 2017.
See more of the gallery below:
Both squads including officials Andy Pearson, Danny Topliss and Ryan Calvert. | Photo: Graham Burrell
Ben Armstrong tackling former Lincoln City & Nottingham Forest player Jason Lee. | Photo: Graham Burrell
Dave Hone battling with Paul Miller. | Photo: Graham Burrell
Paul Morgan tackling BHF FC’s Ian Boyle. | Photo: Graham Burrell
Steve Garfoot and Gary Burr look on. | Photo: Graham Burrell
Ian Boyle and Paul Morgan battle for the ball. | Photo: Graham Burrell
BHF FC Gary Burr looks for a pass. | Photo: Graham Burrell
Stevie Stallard flying in to make a challenge. | Photo: Graham Burrell
Imps Legend Paul Morgan tried to keep the ball in. | Photo: Russell Dossett
Ex Imp Steve Garfoot takes on Ian Boyle. | Photo: Russell Dossett
Gary Burr was proud to his cup match raise £2,000 for charity. | Photo: Russell Dossett
Ex Imp Danny Hone sprinting past Brady Newstead. | Photo: Russell Dossett
Former Imp Nat Brown battling with James Lazenby. | Photo: Russell Dossett
Jamie Richardson tackled by Ex Imp Danny Hone. | Photo: Graham Burrell
James Lazenby tackling Nat Brown. | Photo: Russell Dossett
The BHF FC management team look on. | Photo: Graham Burrell
Ex Imp Mark Hone battling with Ian Boyle as referee Andy Pearson looks on. | Photo: Russell Dossett
