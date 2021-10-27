Half term pop-up COVID vaccinations for 12-15s in Lincolnshire
Find out where and when you can get yours
A series of pop-up sessions will be held at Lincolnshire’s two mass vaccination centres during half-term to give children aged 12-15 the opportunity to get their coronavirus vaccinations.
The pop-ups are being provided by specially trained staff and have been scheduled to support the ongoing vaccination programme of 12 to 15-year-olds in schools across the county.
They will run between at the PRSA in Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground between 2pm and 7pm from Wednesday, October 27 to Friday, October 29. Further sessions will run over the weekend between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 30 and 31.
This comes as around 30% of eligible 12 to 15-year-olds across the county have been vaccinated. The vaccination programme will run through November as the NHS in Lincolnshire continue to visit schools in the county.
Parents/guardians of 12 to 15-year-olds may also receive a letter from the national vaccination team inviting them to book an appointment for their child through the national booking system. This offer is in addition to the pop-ups running in Lincolnshire.
Rebecca Neno, Director of COVID and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Our teams vaccinating 12-15s in schools have been exceptionally busy over the last few weeks and are doing an amazing job, helped by the support and cooperation of our school colleagues.
“We want to offer children aged 12-15 who’ve missed their COVID vaccination in schools for whatever reason, or who are yet to have the vaccination in school, the opportunity to visit our Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, or the Lincolnshire Showground, so they have every opportunity to get vaccinated.
“Whilst these pop-up sessions mean your child can attend on a walk-in basis with no need to book an appointment, please remember you will need to first consent for your child to be vaccinated – this can be done online and the details are in the letter you will have received via your child’s school.
“We are really pleased with the uptake amongst 12-15s so far, we’re actually the second best performing county in our region for this age group. Just as with the rest of the vaccination programme, I urge anyone eligible to come forwards for their vaccination as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, more than 74,000 booster vaccinations have been give across Lincolnshire to date. People will be offered a booster vaccination at least six months after their second dose.
It is advised to wait to be invited before phoning 119 or booking online as booster vaccinations are not available in Lincolnshire on a walk-in basis/without previously booking an appointment. If it has been 190 days since your second dose and you have not received an invite to book, you can try to book an appointment online.