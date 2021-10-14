iCrack Lincoln promises handy repairs

iPhone and Mac issues can be a real pain the backside to fix, but a new shop – iCrack – is opening on Lincoln High Street to help provide a solution.

iCrack – the mobile phone and Mac repair specialist – will open in the unit formerly occupied by Carphone Warehouse, which last year announced it would close all 531 standalone stores across the UK, including the 13 in Lincolnshire.

The company specialises in immediate repairs of mobile phones, smartphones, tablets and computers. It prides itself in offering an express repair service – and don’t feel too cheeky about asking any questions, as the iCrack team will be happy to help.

iCrack said it can repair all major brands of mobile phones and tablets, along with a wide range of mobile accessories and refurbished devices.

More than 82% of the repairs are completed on site in under 40 minutes, according to the company’s website. The firm said “all walk-in repairs carried out on site use only the highest quality parts and are backed by our 12 month warranty”.

An opening date for iCrack’s shop in Lincoln has not yet been publicly announced.