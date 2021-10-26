Lincoln gets £175k for High Street COVID recovery

Enhancing the look and feel of the city centre

Various clean ups will be among the works to improve the look and feel of the city centre after City of Lincoln Council, Visit Lincoln and Lincoln BIG, were awarded £175,632 in government funding.

The money will be used in a range of areas across the city, including increased pressure washing of known toilet and pigeon mess ‘black spots’ and a deep clean of the bus station.

The funding was awarded as part of the government’s Welcome Back Fund, which is providing councils across England a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund. This is to support the safe return to the city’s High Street after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be used for a range of environmental improvements, including:

Clean up and restoration of street furniture – mainly benches in the city centre (clean and paint or treat)

Increased pressure washing of known toilet and pigeon mess ‘black spots’

Replanting of flower beds (include total replant and some brickwork repairs will be required)

Anti-littering posters/triads for littered areas

Purchase of some new tree guards for city centre tree plantings

Undertake a ‘deep clean’ of the bus station

Procure a new Perspex cover for the well at St Paul in the Bail

The funding will also be used to deliver a high-profile free event in Lincoln City centre, which will take place in early 2022 to help increase footfall and support the local economy.

A substantial communications campaign aimed at attracting visitors into the city from across the East Midlands region will also be created.

New city centre signage and general messaging will also be designed and produced, while there are also plans to street dress key areas of the city centre.

The existing footfall counter licence and maintenance agreement will be extended for a period of 12 months.

Councillor Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council, said: “All planned activities alongside our partners Visit Lincoln and Lincoln BIG are focused on attracting residents to Lincoln city centre and helping to grow the local economy following the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we continue to open up, and welcome back visitors to the city, we aim to attract higher levels of footfall to the city to help grow the local economy and importantly ensure Lincoln continues to be a remarkable city and key tourist destination in the UK. I look forward to seeing works progress through this funding to enhance our great city further.”

Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive at Visit Lincoln, added: “Seeing residents and visitors return to the city over the past few months has been brilliant.

“Partnering with City of Lincoln Council and Lincoln BIG as we enter the festive season will ensure we can amplify support for local businesses. The events and activities will place Lincoln on the map as a tourist destination for the foreseeable future.”

Sarah Loftus, departing Chief Executive at Lincoln BIG, said: “This absolutely fabulous news for the city as we will able to put on some amazing free events in the city centre to attract local residents and visitors to the high street.”