Lincolnshire waste site fire still smouldering after a month

Lincolnshire fire crews have been back at the scene of a fire nearly a month on from the blaze starting in Long Bennington.

The fire at the waste centre on Fen Lane started in the early hours of September 21, spreading a large amount of smoke in the area.

Extra heavy plant machinery was brought in this week to spread out the remaining burning materials.

Newark & Sherwood District Council said this week that residents affected have received a letter from South Kesteven District Council. SKDC has also sent letters to local residents regarding the plans to tackle the fire.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have managed to spread out and damp down around three quarters of one of the large piles of waste. The Environment Agency is also involved as part of a multi-agency response.

Danny Moss, Area Manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We have developed our plans to tackle this fire in consultation with our partners. Extra heavy plant machinery has been brought in this week to spread out the remaining burning materials and speed up the process.

“Of course the site itself and any impacts from our firefighting will continue to be monitored by supporting partners to ensure we take any other action as needed.

“Following our initial work assisted by the heavy machinery we are making good progress and have managed to spread out and damp down approximately three quarters of one of the large piles of waste. Activities are being supported by partners with air monitoring in place and water run off being considered.

“We would like to thank local residents for their continued patience and support as realise that this has been and continues to be an inconvenience due to the conditions. We are committed to working with partners to minimise the impact for all.”

Two arrests were made after an excavator and a lorry were seized by the Environment Agency as lorry-loads of waste, including plastics, were being accepted onto the same site and burned illegally last year, according to Grantham Journal.

The fire involved shipping containers with recycling materials and two scrap vehicles.

02:08 a number of crews are in attendance at an ongoing incident at Fen Lane Long Bennington. This is causing a large amount of smoke in the area we advise where possible to keep windows and doors closed. — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) September 21, 2021