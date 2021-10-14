New Lincoln Cornhill store for fashion chain Joules

Fashion chain Joules will be opening a new store in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter.

Documents have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council planning committee for new signage and A-boards to go outside the former Thomas Cook/Hays unit at 3 Corn Exchange.

A spokesperson for the store said: “Our Lincoln store has been well received by local customers since opening in February 2014 and continues to be an important lifestyle location for the group.

“To better serve our customers, we have decided to relocate our store to the recently redeveloped Cornhill Quarter. We are excited to welcome customers to our new store, and look forward to many happy years ahead in the town!”

As part of the move, the chain will also see a revamp of its external colour scheme – going from its yellow background with navy text, to a navy back panel – though some signage will remain the yellow ochre colour with navy text.

The works will include a number of internal changes to the existing shop, including the removal of two walls and a reconfiguration of the stockroom and staff facilities to increase the salesfloor.

An assessment of the plans, submitted to the council, said: “Retaining the existing shopfront with new signage… will allow the new tenant to define their brand and unit. The impact on the overall building will be relatively insignificant, but positive.

“Internally, the changes will have no adverse effect on the existing core of the building as no structural changes are being proposed to the existing fabric of the building apart from fixing new stud partitions at minimal points, into existing mortar joints not brickwork. All work beyond the existing back of house wall is in an area of modern construction, and an extension to the original building.”

The multi-million pound Cornhill Quarter redevelopment, once completed, aims to give Sincil Street a ‘new lease of life’ and make it once again one of the busiest and liveliest streets in the city centre.

The area has seen big improvements and attracted major chains including: Phase Eight, Hobbs, Whistles, Cosy Club, Moss Bros, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Lakeland, 200 degrees, Neon Sheep, HMV, Doughnotts, Seasalt, énergie Fitness, Everyman Cinema, The Botanist, Trent Galleries, Specsavers, and the recently opened K.Fines jewellery.