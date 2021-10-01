New town council on the cards for Grantham

A man who murdered his teenage daughter after she made allegations of sexual abuse against him, a child rapist likely to spend the rest of his life in jail, and a doctor who risked his partner’s life with bogus exorcism rituals, were among those sentenced in September.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences, as well as a big case in Cambridgeshire with links to Lincolnshire:

Scott Walker

Scott Walker who murdered his 17-year-old daughter and hid her body after she made sexual abuse allegations against him has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 32 years.

The girl’s mother, Sarah Walker, will serve six years in prison, of which she must serve at least half before being considered for parole. She was found guilty of alternative charges of perverting the course of justice, which were identical to the charges she previously admitted but with the knowledge that Bernadette was dead.

Bernadette’s body has never been found and police searches included fields in Cowbit in Lincolnsire.

Peter David Freeman

A Stamford man convicted of 20 historic rapes and sexual assaults against children will spend the rest of his life in prison after being given an extended sentence of 25 years, of which 22 will be custodial, with a further three on licence.

Judge Adrienne Lucking QC noted that the victims of Peter David Freeman, 72, had been targeted between the ages of three and 15.

Hossam Metwally

Doctor Hossam Metwally was jailed for 14 years and six months after being found guilty of 11 offences, in which he risked his partner’s life with noxious substances and bogus exorcism rituals.

Timothy Jackson

Spalding man Timothy Jackson, who boasted police would never catch him, was jailed for six years and nine months after making an indecent image library of kids.

Ismail Elezi, Xhermal Derdi and Alfred Alla

Three men involved in the largest cannabis growing operation found in Lincolnshire were each jailed for more than three years after admitting production of the drug.

John Ogle

A stalker who caused such fear to his victim that she tried to take her own life was jailed for 28 months. John Ogle, who was a Facebook friend with his victim, used fake social media accounts to send messages to the woman with threats to harm her if she did not send him naked photographs.

Kevin Haigh

Kevin Haigh was jailed for two years after a cannabis farm was uncovered when police visited a farm to speak to him about an unconnected matter.

Timothy Riggott

Lincoln man Timothy Riggott, who was arrested during a County Lines investigation, was jailed for 20 months. The court heard Riggott had served three long prison sentences for domestic burglaries which funded his longstanding drug habit.

Jacqueline Dewhurst

An intoxicated and sleep deprived driver, who left her son-in-law paralysed for life when she crashed a car which she knew had defective steering, was jailed for 18 months. Jacqueline Dewhurst, 45, was double the limit for both alcohol and cannabis when she lost control of the Vauxhall Meriva.

Damon Lane

A prison inmate, who threatened to kill his probation officer and go on a killing spree, was jailed again, this time for 14 months. Damon Lane made the threats while discussing arrangements for his release from jail.

Lawrence Burman

*No photographer of the defendant was available from Hertfordshire Constabulary

Former Lincolnshire lorry driver Lawrence Burman was jailed for 12 months for sexual offences against children in the 1970s. The offences relate to three children, aged between eight and 13 at the time they were abused by Burman.

Stuart Scrivens

*No photograph of the defendant was available from Lincolnshire Police

A banned driver went through red traffic lights and drove on the wrong side of the road during a 25-minute police pursuit. Stuart Scrivens, 29, was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Linchum Price

*No photograph of the defendant was available from Lincolnshire Police

Linchum Price, who delivered a series of punches to his victim and then stamped on his head during an incident in Grantham, was jailed for 10 months. The court was told that Price was only released from jail the previous month after receiving a six-year sentence at Canterbury Crown Court for conspiracy to burgle.

