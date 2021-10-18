Rugby Report: Bierton and Waters shine as Lincoln Ladies win again

Lincoln Ladies continued their excellent start to the season as Jenna Bierton and Deirdre Waters scored six and five tries respectively in an emphatic 89-0 home victory against Ossett.

Rose Buchanan grabbed two tries for the hosts, with Kellie Pyart and Jodie Hill each scoring one.

Bierton successfully kicked five conversions and Buchanan and Liv Smith both added one on what was a fantastic afternoon for Lincoln.

Lincoln gave debuts to Jo Parkes and Lara Warman, while Clara Temple was borrowed by Ossett for the full match as the hosts helped their opponents with numbers.

Hollie Bullock also made an impressive comeback to rugby for Lincoln while Lucy Ellis, who hadn’t played rugby before this season, was named as the coach’s player of the match.

Lincoln Ladies head coach Brian Kelly said: “The game was played in a brilliant spirit. A special thanks to the Gainsborough girls without whom this fixture wouldn’t have been possible.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves including the ref. Games like this are why we love rugby so much, despite the one sided score line.”

Lincoln’s men battled bravely throughout the match as a combined second and third team were defeated 34-12 against a University of Lincoln XV.

The hosts’ tries were scored by Sam Cave and Olly Stringer, with Luke Brodrick adding one conversion.

Tom Curtis-Evans crossed for two tries for the University side, while Sam Maunder, Alexandru Enache, Owen Mason and David Munro scored one apiece.

Henry McCarthy, who was named as the University team’s man-of-the-match, successfully kicked two conversions.

Other Results

Tries from Jack Jones, Iain Downer, Villie Bakitora, Harry Ayton and Gaz Ramsden saw Stamford beat Southwell 30-24 in the first round of the Midlands Intermediate Cup.

Downer kicked a conversion and a penalty to help ensure that Stamford remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this season.

In Midlands Three East (South), Josh Lynch crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Bourne claimed an impressive 77-18 home victory against Daventry.

JJ Roberts grabbed two tries and captain Jake Appleby, Tom Dixon, Sam Harby, Harry Thornburn and Laurence Sidwell each scored one.

Sam Evison successfully kicked nine conversions and three penalties.

North Hykeham moved to the top of the table in Midlands Four East (North) after a 17-12 home win against Cleethorpes.

Rhodri Cooper and Jamie Robson scored the tries for the hosts, with David Hill kicking two conversions and a penalty.

Hykeham captain, and Number Eight, Ross O’Loughlin produced a man-of-the-match display to help ensure victory for the hosts.

Skegness are in a transitional period with a number of players at university, retired, injured or just learning to play rugby.

It was agreed this month by the club’s committee to withdraw the first team from Midlands Four East (North) and start the rebuilding process.

Skegness will be playing friendlies and helping other struggling second teams to fulfil their fixtures.

Chris Jones scored his side’s only try as Deepings fought hard in a 67-7 home defeat against Barton-Under-Needwood in the first round of the Midlands Junior Vase.

The hosts’ try was converted by Chris Barrett.

In the Women’s NC 2 North (East), captain Becky Clark scored a try as Scunthorpe Ladies battled bravely in a 32-5 home defeat against Hull Ionian Ladies.

The scrums were a big positive for Scunthorpe, who fielded a squad of 20 and showed the growth and development of their women’s team, especially through the pathway from the Girls’ Under-18s as Ewa Jasek made her senior debut on the wing.