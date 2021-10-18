October 18, 2021 9.19 am

Rugby Report: Bierton and Waters shine as Lincoln Ladies win again

North Hykeham’s men moved top of their league
Deirdre Waters (left) and Jenna Bierton (right) scored 11 tries between them as Lincoln Ladies beat Ossett 89-0. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Lincoln Ladies continued their excellent start to the season as Jenna Bierton and Deirdre Waters scored six and five tries respectively in an emphatic 89-0 home victory against Ossett.

Rose Buchanan grabbed two tries for the hosts, with Kellie Pyart and Jodie Hill each scoring one.

Bierton successfully kicked five conversions and Buchanan and Liv Smith both added one on what was a fantastic afternoon for Lincoln.

Lincoln’s Deirdre Waters running at the Ossett defence. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Lucy Ellis was named as Lincoln’s player of the match against Ossett. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Lincoln gave debuts to Jo Parkes and Lara Warman, while Clara Temple was borrowed by Ossett for the full match as the hosts helped their opponents with numbers.

Hollie Bullock also made an impressive comeback to rugby for Lincoln while Lucy Ellis, who hadn’t played rugby before this season, was named as the coach’s player of the match.

Lincoln’s Rose Buchanan racing clear of the Ossett defence. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Jodie Hill crossing for a try in Lincoln’s 89-0 victory against Ossett. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Lincoln Ladies head coach Brian Kelly said: “The game was played in a brilliant spirit. A special thanks to the Gainsborough girls without whom this fixture wouldn’t have been possible.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves including the ref. Games like this are why we love rugby so much, despite the one sided score line.”

Lincoln’s Deirdre Waters crossing for one of her five tries against Ossett. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Jo Parkes in action on her full debut for Lincoln against Ossett. | Photo: ParkesFineArtPhotography

Lincoln remained in upbeat mood despite the result against their rivals from the city’s university. | Photo: Brian Penney

Lincoln’s men battled bravely throughout the match as a combined second and third team were defeated 34-12 against a University of Lincoln XV.

The hosts’ tries were scored by Sam Cave and Olly Stringer, with Luke Brodrick adding one conversion.

Sam Cave was among the try scorers for Lincoln. | Photo: Brian Penney

Alex Brodrick in action for Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Tom Curtis-Evans crossing for one of his two tries. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Tom Curtis-Evans crossed for two tries for the University side, while Sam Maunder, Alexandru Enache, Owen Mason and David Munro scored one apiece.

Henry McCarthy, who was named as the University team’s man-of-the-match, successfully kicked two conversions.

Henry McCarthy was named as man-of-the-match for the University of Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Harvey Pyer in action for the University of Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

The University of Lincoln after their 34-12 victory against Lincoln Rugby Club. | Photo: Will Naylor

Other Results

Jack Jones scoring a try for Stamford against Southwell. | Photo: Michael O’Connor

Tries from Jack Jones, Iain Downer, Villie Bakitora, Harry Ayton and Gaz Ramsden saw Stamford beat Southwell 30-24 in the first round of the Midlands Intermediate Cup.

Downer kicked a conversion and a penalty to help ensure that Stamford remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this season.

Stamford’s Harry Ayton crossing for a try against Southwell. | Photo: Michael O’Connor

Gaz Ramsden was among the try scorers as Stamford beat Southwell in the Midlands Intermediate Cup. | Photo: Michael O’Connor

Bourne’s hat-trick hero Josh Lynch in action against Daventry. | Photo: Alan Hancock

In Midlands Three East (South), Josh Lynch crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Bourne claimed an impressive 77-18 home victory against Daventry.

JJ Roberts grabbed two tries and captain Jake Appleby, Tom Dixon, Sam Harby, Harry Thornburn and Laurence Sidwell each scored one.

Sam Evison successfully kicked nine conversions and three penalties.

Bourne scrum-half JJ Roberts handing off a Daventry player. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Adam Binns in action for Bourne against Daventry. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Bourne’s Jack Berry powering his way past a Daventry player. | Photo: Alan Hancock

Bourne captain Jake Appleby powerfully carrying the ball forward against Daventry. | Photo: Alan Hancock

North Hykeham were all smiles after their victory against Cleethorpes. | Photo: Tommy Jarvis

North Hykeham moved to the top of the table in Midlands Four East (North) after a 17-12 home win against Cleethorpes.

Rhodri Cooper and Jamie Robson scored the tries for the hosts, with David Hill kicking two conversions and a penalty.

Hykeham captain, and Number Eight, Ross O’Loughlin produced a man-of-the-match display to help ensure victory for the hosts.

Try scorer Jamie Robson leaping to win a lineout for North Hykeham against Cleethorpes. | Photo: Liam Williams

Skegness are in a transitional period with a number of players at university, retired, injured or just learning to play rugby.

It was agreed this month by the club’s committee to withdraw the first team from Midlands Four East (North) and start the rebuilding process.

Skegness will be playing friendlies and helping other struggling second teams to fulfil their fixtures.

Deepings trying to keeping out Barton’s attack. | Photo: Vicki Robinson

Chris Jones scored his side’s only try as Deepings fought hard in a 67-7 home defeat against Barton-Under-Needwood in the first round of the Midlands Junior Vase.

The hosts’ try was converted by Chris Barrett.

Deepings in action against Barton. | Photo: Vicki Robinson

Scunthorpe Ladies after their match against Hull Ionian Ladies.

In the Women’s NC 2 North (East), captain Becky Clark scored a try as Scunthorpe Ladies battled bravely in a 32-5 home defeat against Hull Ionian Ladies.

The scrums were a big positive for Scunthorpe, who fielded a squad of 20 and showed the growth and development of their women’s team, especially through the pathway from the Girls’ Under-18s as Ewa Jasek made her senior debut on the wing.

Scunthorpe’s back of the match Becky Clark, forward of the match Trisa Roberts, and Cassie Milestone, who the opposition named as player of the match.

