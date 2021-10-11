Rugby Report: Lincoln Ladies score 12 tries in victorious league opener

Find out the results across Lincolnshire

Harriet Fluck scored four tries as Lincoln Ladies began their 2021/22 league campaign in style with a 76-5 victory against Kesteven Ladies.

Lincoln took to the field in a new commemorative tartan shirt, and held a minute’s applause, in memory of their former coach Steve Burns who sadly died in April last year.

Jade Morgan and Abi Lee both grabbed two tries for Lincoln, while Liv Smith, Kellie Pyart, Ella Frow, and Emelia Twesigye each scored one. Twesigye also kicked eight conversions, while Kesteven’s try came from Beth Toone.

Lincoln’s head coach Brian Kelly said: “The game was dedicated to Steve Burns who helped coach the ladies for three years before sadly passing away last year.

“This has been the first time we’ve been able to remember Steve properly due to COVID, and the ladies did him and me proud.”

Kesteven Ladies’ captain Jade Sheardown said: “I am immensely proud of the Kesteven ladies. We had new players and players out of position, but we loved every minute of our first game back to competitive rugby.

“Lincoln are a great team to play against and we look forward to meeting them again later on in the season.”

Lincoln men’s 1st XV pushed title-chasing Melbourne all the way, but victory was snatched away from them after a last-minute converted try from the visitors.

Fly-half Louie Cooke crossed for a try and kicked a penalty as Lincoln took an 8-0 lead going in at the break.

Lincoln’s man-of-the-match then pounced to score a try, which Cooke converted to increase the host’s lead.

Melbourne hit back with two tries, and a conversion, before Lincoln extended their lead with a sweetly struck drop goal from Cooke.

Lincoln defended well to soak up late pressure, but had to settle for a losing bonus point when Melbourne scored a converted try in the last minute to snatch a 19-18 victory.

Darren Rorie, Jacob Taylor, Will Hewing, Kodi Strand and Jack Miles all scored tries as Lincoln’s 3rd XV battled hard in a 45-25 defeat at Boston.

Boston’s Rob Borley scored a hat-trick of tries to ensure victory for the hosts. Jake Blanshard, James Smith, Sam Gray and Bruno Hall each scored one try.

Hall successfully kicked four conversions with George Whiffen adding one.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, Josh Lugsden crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Scunthorpe moved up to third in the table with a 38-29 home victory against Nuneaton.

Ben Hyde, Liam Brunt and Tom Alldridge each grabbed a try, with the latter also kicking four conversions.

In Midlands Two East (North), a try from Jake Pryer helped Market Rasen & Louth to a 13-5 victory at Loughborough.

The visitors other points came via the boot of Ed Nicholls, who slotted over two penalties and a conversion.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford made it three wins in as many games with a narrow 25-22 victory at Northampton Casuals.

Dan Heard and Michael Cade scored Stamford’s tries, with Toby Anderson adding two penalties and a conversion. Second-placed Stamford were also awarded a penalty try.

The winner of the clash between Grimsby and Kesteven would end the weekend top of the league in Midlands Three East (North).

Matt Stringer crossed for a hat-trick of tries to ensure Grimsby came out on top with a 45-6 victory.

Lewis Rothenburg, Chris Moore and Jordan Carr each scored a try for the hosts, with Jess Matthews adding six conversions and a penalty.

Kesteven’s points came from Liam Shields who successfully converted two penalties.

Jaron Cowern scored a try for Boston, which was converted by Wayne Harley, in their 45-7 home defeat against Mellish.

Boston Ladies were also in action and captain Hannah Booth crossed for a hat-trick of tries in their 65-15 victory against Sleaford Ladies.

Sherrie Christian, Lycia Elston, and Sarah Simpson each grabbed two tries and Cathryn Neville scored one.

Booth kicked 10 conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Boston Ladies.

Sleaford’s tries were scored by Katie Craddock, Beth Wright and a joint effort by Becca Grice and Kelly King.

Two tries from Gavin Sharman were not enough to prevent Spalding’s 29-12 defeat at Luton in Midlands Three East (South). Conall Mason added one conversion.

Laurence Sidwell kicked two penalties in Bourne’s 16-6 defeat at Dunstablians, with Danny Day stepping up to the first team and performing well to win his side’s man-of-the-match award.

Tries from Andy Shaw, Ollie Nance, Harry Parker and Isaac Machon helped Cleethorpes to a 34-26 home victory against Sleaford. Joe Barker converted all four tries and kicked two penalties.

Kieron Trollope crossed for two of Sleaford’s tries and Aidan Smith and Paddy Hobson each grabbed one. Sleaford’s new 1st XV captain Dan Mackie successfully kicked three conversions.

Tries from Max Foster, Harrison Edgar Reay, and Paul Budden helped North Hykeham to a hard-fought 19-19 draw against Ollerton. David Hill kicked two conversions for the hosts.

In Midlands Four East (South), tries from Luke Whitby, Archie Sawyer, captain Lewis Cannell, and Kirk Green helped Deepings to a 23-12 home victory over fellow Lincolnshire side Stamford College Old Boys.

Chris Owen also kicked a penalty for the hosts.

Callum Fraser and Alan Flanders scored Stamford’s tries, with Carl Brierley-Lewis kicking one conversion.