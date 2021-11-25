CCTV appeal after assault in Cornhill, Lincoln
We are trying to identify the man in the image in connection with this assault
We are seeking assistance to identify the man in the image in connection with an asssault outside McDonald’s on the Cornhill.
On November 16 at around 2.45am a man, with short blonde hair and wearing a blue jacket, approached another man, aged 20, and punched him in the face. The victim’s head was then stamped on by the offender. The victim received minor injuries. We believe the man in the image can assist us with our inquiries. If you recognise this man please contact us.
We are also appealing for anyone who was in this area at around the time the incident happened to contact us.
If you can assist with our investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways:
By calling 101 and quoting reference 21000675529
By emailing [email protected]