Blue-haired man wanted by police for skipping court
Have you seen Alistair?
A 52-year-old man with blue hair is wanted by police after failing to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court.
Alistair Riggott has links to Skegness and Lincoln and police are appealing for help to find him.
Anyone with information regarding Alistair’s whereabouts, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 21000609810.
It can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.