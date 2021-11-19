Casting call for next year’s Lincoln Mystery Plays

The team behind Lincoln Mystery Plays will be holding auditions later this month as they continue to put together a cast of amateur actors for a series of performances next summer.

Lincoln Mystery Plays tell an epic story of communities torn apart and brought together.

These historical performances, rooted in ancient tradition, will bring Bible stories to life at locations across Lincolnshire, including the new gardens at Lincoln Cathedral.

After being postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, some of the original cast and crew for 2020 are no longer available.

New cast members are now needed including for the roles of Lucifer and the Virgin Mary as some of the of the original, as well as people wanting to work backstage.

Join the existing cast for a get together and informal audition at around 1.30pm on November 27 at the new Cathedral Centre at Lincoln Cathedral. Online auditions can also take place by arrangement.

Anyone interested in joining the cast should email director Tom Straszewski at [email protected], or see more information here.

Tickets will be on sale soon for the performances, which will take place between July 26 and August 6, 2022.

They are scheduled to take place at Lincoln Cathedral (July 25-30) and in Horncastle (St Mary’s Church – August 2), Sleaford (St Denys’ Church – August 3), Louth (St James’ Church – August 4), Gainsborough (venue tbc – August 5 and 6).

If you can’t wait until next summer, the cast will be performing the Shepherd’s Play at Lincolnshire Christmas Market in December, as well as potentially in Sleaford too.

Director Tom Straszewski said: “What drew me to the plays – and to Lincoln’s plays in particular – is their continued relevance.

“As we start to move out of the pandemic, we’re telling the story of a community coming together once more.

Of course they don’t find it easy; hardly surprising when there are devils, angels, saints and sinners all arguing what the new world should be like. But we’ll do it with good humour and there’s nothing like a play to bring us together.”