Concerns increasing for missing Boston woman
Have you seen Emilia?
Police say they are growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing 52-year-old Boston woman.
Emilia, whose surname has not been provided, is described as “5ft 6ins tall, of heavy build, with grey hair, and is likely to be wearing purple glasses.”
She may be wearing a blue T-shirt with small white flowers on, black trousers, and carrying a black backpack and an Asda shopping bag.
Police did not specify when or where she was last seen.
Anyone who has information or thinks they have seen her should call 101, quoting Incident 252 of November 13.