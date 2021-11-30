COVID outbreak at Lincoln catering equipment firm
Some 40 staff at Lincat affected
A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at Lincat Limited in Lincoln and it is understood that around 40 employees are infected or self-isolating.
Several people close to the situation contacted The Lincolnite claiming not enough measures were put in place and that staff have been advised to “continue as normal”.
However, when we contacted the company for a statement of response we were told that nobody was available to comment.
The council’s health bosses say that the business has been taking all necessary precautions to avoid further transmission.
Natalie Liddle, Acting Head of Service – Health Protection at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We can confirm that our health protection team has been supporting this workplace with their outbreak.
“The setting has been very proactive in managing this outbreak and are currently taking all necessary precautions to avoid further transmission”.
Industrial catering and foodservice equipment company Lincat Limited was formed on Station Road in Lincoln in 1971. It moved to a new factory on Whisby Road in 1997, which was expanded to 100,000 square feet in 2001, and the company is still based there today.