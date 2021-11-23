Friends prepare for gruelling 24 hour charity row
They are also hoping to set a world record
Two Lincoln friends will take part in a 24-hour indoor row to raise money for St Barnabas and the Lincoln Rowing Centre, during which they hope to set a world record.
Rachel Bishop, who is the editor of the Bailgate Independent, and her fellow rower Deb Speed are hoping to raise £2,000 during their charity challenge between 10am on Friday, November 26 and the same time on Saturday, November 27.
The charity challenge, which was postponed in April 2020, will take place at Lincoln Rowing Centre on Spa Road in Lincoln – donate to Rachel and Deb’s fundraiser here.
They are hoping that people will come down the Lincoln Rowing Centre to cheer them on, while there will also be a spare rowing machine for anyone who wants to row alongside them.
The duo are hoping to set a new world record for the longest continual tandem row in the 50 to 59-year-old category. Deb already holds the individual world record with a 27-hour row eight years ago.
Rachel said: “Our training schedule has been really tough. Getting up early to fit a five hour session in before work was hard, but we had to get used to spending long periods of time on the rowing machines, hopefully we’ve done enough.”
Deb added: “That was a pretty brutal blow (when the 2020 event was postponed) as we had already finished the training and were ready to do the challenge, so it was hard to start from scratch again once the restrictions lifted.”