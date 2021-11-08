iPhone 12s stolen at Grantham shopping centre
Do you recognise these men?
Three iPhone 12s have been stolen from the EE store at a Grantham shopping centre.
The theft is reported to have happened at the shop in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre at around 11.50am on Friday, November 5.
Lincolnshire Police are investigating the theft and have released images of two men, who they believe can help with their inquiries.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 173 of November 5.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.