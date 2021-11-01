Jonathan Van-Tam gets Honorary Freedom of Boston

Boston-born Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam will be awarded Honorary Freedom of the Borough of his hometown.

Boston Borough Council extended the offer to Professor Van-Tam, who is a big fan of local football team Boston United, after a council meeting in September – and he has since accepted the honour.

The presentation of the Honorary Freedom of the Borough will be made at a formal ceremony, details of which will be announced in due course.

Professor Van-Tam, who was named as The Lincolnite Person of the Year for 2020, said: “Boston is my hometown and this is just such an amazing honour, and thank you all so much indeed.”

We are delighted to announce that Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, is to be awarded Honorary Freedom of the Borough of his hometown of Boston https://t.co/WH4LC5z3qF Hear below from Professor Jonathan Van-Tam himself 👇 pic.twitter.com/DOT75DEPaG — Boston Boro Council (@Bostonboro) November 1, 2021

JVT has been ever-present through the coronavirus pandemic and has become familiar to households across the country, regularly appearing as part of the government’s COVID-19 briefings. He has also continued to play an active role in his hometown during the pandemic.

Van-Tam, who was given an MBE in 1998, recently returned to take part in talks with schools across the borough and helped to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations through the ‘grab a jab’ initiative at the town’s Princess Royal Sports Arena centre.

Mayor of the Borough of Boston, Councillor Frank Pickett, said: “Professor Van-Tam has played an incredibly important part of the country’s response to the pandemic and has arguably become one of the most recognisable people in the country over the past 18 months.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the work that he has done in helping respond to the pandemic, as I know many in the borough, and I’m sure across the country, are too.

“Offering Professor Van-Tam Honorary Freedom of the Borough seemed like the very least we could do to recognise those contributions, and of course, his ongoing support for the town.”