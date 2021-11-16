Lorry carrying chickens crashes into ditch near Tattershall
Latest updates here
The A153 in Billinghay near Tattershall was closed in the early hours of the morning (Tuesday, November 16) after a HGV carrying live chickens left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Lincolnshire Police’s force control room Tweeted just after 3am that officers were dealing with a collision and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Police said the collision was reported just before 2am and did not involve any other vehicles.
The lorry had left the road on Tattershall Road, Billinghay and entered a ditch.
The driver was not injured.
Recovery work continued through the morning and the road remained closed.
Lincolnshire Police said there is no indication yet when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.
You can reach the news team any time on [email protected]