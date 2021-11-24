Magical Secret Gardens ready for Doddington Hall’s Christmas Wonderland
Pre-booking tickets is essential!
The Secret Gardens have burst into life inside Doddington Hall for this year’s Christmas Wonderland with the doors now open for the festive season.
The Hall is now packed with dazzling scenes designed to bring the magic of the natural world in the winter inside.
Visitors will be transported through frozen, moonlit gardens, tranquil underwater ponds and even to the vibrant surroundings of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.
The event will run between November 24 and December 23, opening 12pm-4pm Wednesday to Friday, and 10am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £6 for children over 3, and £33 for a family ticket. Pre-booking is essential here as over 4,000 tickets have already been sold.
Members of the Doddington Hall team, working alongside freelance designers, as well as lecturers and students from Lincoln College, have been planning the annual event since February. The three-week long installation then began at the start of November.
The vast majority of decorations have been handmade using seasonal plants and recycled materials from across the estate.
A team from Lincoln College, led by Howell Thomas, returned again to decorate the Hall’s Long Gallery this year.
Hannah Rook, Hall Manager at Doddington, said: “Everyone involved has worked incredibly hard since February to create a magical environment and seeing it now finished and ready for opening I know that visitors can expect to be fully immersed in the scenes throughout the Hall.
“We’d like to thank everyone from our house and garden teams, to the freelance designers and Lincoln College team for their amazing creations.”
Howell Thomas, Designer and Lecturer in Production Design at Lincoln College, said: “The long-standing relationship we have with Doddington Hall is such a fruitful opportunity for our students. Not just in the nature of first-hand design experience but also in getting to install in such a unique location.
“It’s definitely a challenge but the students have risen to it all fantastically. They’ll also now get to build a legacy as they pass on their experiences to future students for next year’s event.”