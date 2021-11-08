Majority of North Lincolnshire GPs are foreign-trained
Second highest in the country
More than half of GPs in North Lincolnshire trained outside of Britain, new figures have revealed.
Foreign-trained GPs make up 54.9% of doctors in the North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group – the second highest in the country, only behind Thurrock in Essex, where 67% qualified overseas.
In Lincolnshire the number is lower at 37.6%, but still higher than the national average, according to NHS figures reported in the national press.
One in five GPs across England qualified overseas, with most training in India, followed by Pakistan and Nigeria.
Despite this, Lincolnshire still faces a shortage of more than 200 doctors over the next four years according to a new report.
The figures, revealed in a report to Lincolnshire County Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee last month, stated that nationally the number of GPs has fallen from 51.5 per 100,000 patients in 2016, to 46.3 per 100,000 in March this year.
The reported said: “The Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, working with the Whole Systems Partnership, have modelled the clinical workforce and this indicates that there will be a shortage of 220 “autonomous” practitioners by 2025. This needs to be addressed.”
At the time of publication, Lincolnshire CCG had not responded to a request for a comment, and North Lincolnshire CCG said it was unable to comment on the figures today.