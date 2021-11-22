Man sentenced for child sex offences

Alan Robert Henneberry, aged 34, of Shaw Road, Grantham, has today been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he committed a string of sexual offences against children.

Henneberry was charged with two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and one count of sexual assault of a child by sexual touching.

His offences took place in 2019 and 2020 against two victims aged under 13.

A jury previously returned the guilty verdict on 16 September following trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Hennneberry also previously pleaded guilty to charges of possession of, making and taking indecent images of children. The images ranged from category C to category A.

Investigating officer Helen Morris, of Lincolnshire Police Protecting Vulnerable Persons, said, “We would like to pay tribute to the victims and witnesses in this case. Their strength and their support for the investigation helped to put this dangerous man behind bars.

“There is no length of sentence that could make up for the actions of this man. He is guilty of some of the most grave offences, causing the most serious harm to children. Today’s result might at least bring some sense of closure to those affected.

“I hope that the case gives some reassurance and confidence to other victims, and their families, that they can come forwards, they will be taken seriously and we will do all in our power to seek justice for them. If you ever have suspicions or concerns, please report them.”

Henneberry will not be considered for release before serving at least nine years. He was added to the Sex Offenders register for life and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.