Over 500 unjabbed Lincolnshire care home staff set to lose their jobs

More than 500 Lincolnshire care home staff could lose their jobs today because they have not had both doses of their COVID 19 vaccinations.

Lincolnshire care homes, already struggling with recruitment, face a new rule enforced by the UK government on Thursday, November 11 making double vaccinations a condition of employment for all care home workers.

There are around 9,000 staff working in the sector across the county, and Lincolnshire County Council said around 6% (540) of those have not had their jabs.

Andy Fox, assistant director for Public Health at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “In terms of employment that entirely depends on the individual employers, if they can offer alternative positions then it is an option but the majority of people are recruited to deliver care.

“Data is showing at least 94% of staff are either double vaccinated or exempt.”

Care home workers were given a 16-week ‘grace period’ to book their jabs in July.

The guidance applies to Care Quality Commission regulated activity in a care home.

Care homes have been advised that any enforcement activity as a result of non-compliance should be undertaken on a “proportionate basis”.

The CQC will look for evidence that the policy is being adhered to and processes are in place to ensure individuals are fully vaccinated.

Across England, it is predicted (in official NHS figures due this afternoon) that more than 50,000 current staff have not had both doses of the COVID jab.

Of those, it is understood that more than half have received one dose of the jab.

Care home providers can choose to redeploy staff into other areas if available, or place them on paid or unpaid leave until they have received both doses.

The National Care Forum (NCF) has estimated that its members will lose around 8% of their staff by the end of the day.

NHS workers also face a COVID vaccination requirement, however their deadline has been set as April 2022.

