Operation Sceptre results – 240 blades handed in

Weapon-enabled crime in our county is low in comparison to other parts of the country – but we are not complacent, and one knife is one too many.

Now, our communities can feel even more reassured about the safety of our streets following a successful week of action to reduce knife crime which saw more than 240 blades handed in to stations across the county.

As part of the Op Sceptre week of action, eight surrender bins were set up at stations in Boston, Skegness, Louth, Horncastle, Spalding, Grantham, Stamford, South Park, and resulted in 246 weapons being anonymously handed in, including swords, flick knives and other bladed banned under the Offensive Weapons Act. This type of opportunity enables weapons to be safely removed from the streets and out of the hands of potential offenders.

Officers across the Force also carried out 35 stop and searches, resulting in five knife-related arrests, and four weapons being recovered from someone carrying it on the street. They also made six further weapons-related arrests, recovering a further three knives.

Officers and PCSOs from our Neighbourhood Policing Teams also carried out five engagement events at secondary schools which engaged just over 500 young people and provided an opportunity to educate them around the law and the risks of carrying a weapon.