Police appeal after Tattershall Lakes assault
A man in his 30s was left bruised and shaken
An appeal has been launched to identify a person police want to speak to about an assault at Tattershall Lakes holiday park which left a man in his 30s injured.
The incident was reported to police at 4.15pm on September 25, with the victim not seriously injured, but shaken and bruised.
Police issued an appeal to identify the man on Friday, November 12, over a month after the incident on September 25.
It is believed that he could be in the Sheffield area, and if you recognise the man pictured you should get in touch with officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident number 344 of September 25
- Email [email protected] and reference the same incident number in the subject line