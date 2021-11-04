Solar or food farms? Lincolnshire could handle both
Exploring clean energy options
The world is looking for new ways to generate power, and three solar farms are one of the renewable solutions proposed for land around Gainsborough.
However, Lincolnshire County Council is not so sure whether the land should be taken away from farming, as the county launched its food valley this week.
Yet the developers behind the plans argue the land taken up by their solar farms to generate clean energy would be the equivalent of a corn flake in a cereal box.
