Urgent appeal after Boston murder inquiry launched
The disappearance of Ilona Golabek now being treated as murder
Officers investigating the disappearance of Ilona Golabek are now launching a murder inquiry.
We have appealed previously for sightings of 27-year-old Ilona, however she has not been seen since November 9. A body has not yet been found.
We believe Ilona was in the Wide Bargate / Red Lion Street area of Boston at around 11.55pm on November 9 and later in Strait Bargate, heading towards the Cattle Market, at 12.13am into November 10.
Ilona was wearing three quarter length black leggings and an oversized hooded sweatshirt with a yellow triangle pattern across the chest.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We are appealing to the people who were out in Boston around midnight on November 9/10. If you think you saw Ilona, or you have captured her on your dash cam, we are urging you to call us on 101. It’s vital that we have every piece of information available that could assist the investigation.”
Two men, aged 32 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.
If you have any information, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 200 of November 11.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting 200 of November 11 in the subject line.
- You can also report information via our dedicated portal here
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.