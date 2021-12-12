Bird flu confirmed at Lincolnshire farm

All birds on a Lincolnshire farm will be killed after a highly pathogenic avian influenza ( HPAI ) H5N1 was confirmed on the premises this week.

DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) said that a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around the unspecified premises near Alford, East Lindsey.

Avian influenza (bird flu) mainly affects birds. It can also affect humans and other mammals.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Colin Davie told The Lincolnite: “The confirmation by DEFRA that Lincolnshire has its first case of the highly contagious Avian Flu will be a devastating blow to the family business concerned and we should think of them first and foremost.

“I warned only a few days ago that this would be likely and what we must now do is follow DEFRA advice and contain poultry indoors to avoid any further outbreaks.”

The Lincolnshire farm follows cases discovered by DEFRA earlier this week:

near Willington, South Derbyshire

near Clifford, Hereford and South Herefordshire

near Highworth, Swindon, Wiltshire

Avian influenza (bird flu) is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301. In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact your local Field Services Office. Failure to do so is an offence.

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77). Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find. For further information see our advice to the public.