First Omicron case confirmed in Lincolnshire

The first case of the Omicron variation of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lincolnshire.

Health bosses in the county say they are aware of two cases at the same workplace in Boston, however one of the two is not a Lincolnshire resident.

The close contacts of the cases have been identified.

People living in the county have been warned more cases are expected to be identified in the coming weeks, and that rules on face masks and social distancing should be followed.

Professor Derek Ward, Director of Public Health in Lincolnshire, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire on the morning of Tuesday, December 7: “We have had one confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Lincolnshire, from the Boston area.

“We know there are two cases from the same workplace in the town, but one of those cases isn’t a Lincolnshire resident, and has actually recently returned from Southern Africa.

“As compared to what the Secretary of State said last night, we can connect this person and this case with foreign travel.

“I’m not worried about the fact it’s here in the county. It was always going to come into the county. No matter what happens across the planet with COVID -19, we are going to experience it.

“The key thing for this case is the UK health security agency are leading the investigation. They are working very closely with me and my team, and we have identified all the close contacts who are self-isolating along with government guidelines and testing. We are doing everything we can.

“As the Secretary of State said last night, I think it’s absolutely clear that this particular variant is now out across the country.

“I only know of one case in Lincolnshire in particular, but I would not be surprised whatsoever if we find there are more cases today, tomorrow and through the rest of the week.

“It’s really important that we stick by the rules and remember what we’re supposed to do.”