Heart melting moment stolen Staffy thanks Lincoln police officer

The officer was ‘hounded’ with affection by the adorable pooch

A stolen Staffy was so thankful to her police officer rescuer that she showered him with love and kisses in a joyous reunion.

An investigation is ongoing into the theft.

Reports circulated on social media regarding the disappearance of the adorable canine named Kelly before the owner flagged down PC Wray on December 16. PC Wray immediately began CCTV enquiries and spoke with the witness.

PC Wray was joined by PC Harper from the dog section and they made an enquiry at a nearby address before Kelly was recovered and returned to her owner.

The owner said he was overwhelmed and grateful for the kind words of the people from Lincoln, and across the country. He added that Kelly hadn’t stopped playing with his other dogs since she got home.

A man was then arrested on suspicion of theft in relation to Kelly and he has since been released under investigation.

PC Wray visited Kelly again on Monday, December 20 to obtain a statement from her owner, but the dog was much more focused on giving the officer attention.

Lincoln Police said: “We say a quick statement….it took an awful lot longer than expected because as you can see she insisted she sat on his lap throughout! Even when he moved seats!

“Happy pooch, happy owner, happy police officer who was drowning in doggy cuddles and kisses!”