Lincolnshire Police Annual Recognition Awards 2021

Courageous members of Lincolnshire Police have been celebrated at the Annual Recognition Awards 2021.

Staff gathered at the Doubletree by Hilton in Lincoln on Wednesday, November 24 to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond to keep our community safe.

It saw people from across the force commended for their efforts in a variety of categories during a two-and-half hour ceremony that began at around 6.30pm.

The annual awards also heaped praise on the members of the public who have contributed to making Lincolnshire a safer and more prosperous place to live.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said those who attended the event should be proud and are making a real difference.

He said: “Our Force Awards are a great way to celebrate the hard work of all our colleagues across the Force, and to thank them for their service to Lincolnshire.

“We also celebrate the heroic actions of members of our public.

“We saw winners and highly commended join us on the night, but I extend my congratulations to all those who have been nominated and rightly recognised for their commitment and work.

“Each and every one of you should be so proud, thank you for your continued dedication to Lincolnshire Police and for going above and beyond.

“We are Lincolnshire Police, and you are showing how by working together we are taking great strides in making Lincolnshire the safest place to live, work, and visit.”

Lincolnshire Police Public Service Award

Safer Roads Team – East Team and West Team

Special Sergeant Christopher Steadman, Special Sergeant Oliver Bates, Special Constable Peter Charles, Special Sergeant Sam Pick, Special Sergeant Liam Brewer, Special Sergeant Stephen Fisher, Special Constable Christopher Spring, Special Sergeant Adam Brown and Special Constable Michael Pursey.

The Safer Roads Team was established in 2018. Consisting entirely of officers from the Special Constabulary, the Team is split over 2 bases, East and West. The Safer Roads Team are tasked through the Force Threat and Risk process and provide assistance with carrying out speed checks in problem areas identified by the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership through the Community Speed Watch Scheme. The Team carry out general patrols to provide community assurance and targeted patrols around the fatal four offences on our red routes throughout Lincolnshire where it is believed we have the greatest risk of serious collisions. The officers give a great deal of their time to assist in policing the roads of Lincolnshire and they play a vital role in delivering a service which ultimately keeps members of the public safe.

Making a Difference Award

Inspector Colin Haigh Inspector – he has been a leading force in the Wellbeing Programme for Lincolnshire Police.

Colin has ensured volunteers have been kept up to date with training, whilst ensuring their mental health has not been affected by supporting others. Colin has also helped to challenge the attitudes surrounding mental health especially the stigma around disclosure and we are in a better place because of his efforts. This is all down to the positive commitment Colin has demonstrated to wellbeing over the past two years and the initiatives he has driven forwards.

Stacey Pyke Student Officer of the Year Award

Constable Emma Conkey Constable – she works in the rural area of Stamford and is already proving to be a confident and competent Police Officer.

Emma is calm under pressure and has the ability to calm situations down, is ‘rock steady’ when dealing with highly emotional situations and has a unique ability to get the right result for any incident she attends. Emma has successfully stopped a spate of burglaries in Stamford by her patrols of targeted areas. Emma continues to develop as a police officer and possesses the ability to communicate with all members of the community, regardless of their background.

Special Constable of the Year Award

Special Sergeant Steven Harrington – he has been a member of the Special Constabulary for nine years and is held in the highest regard.

The attitude that Steven has towards the job, has a positive impact on regular officers, both those young in service and those that have been serving for longer periods of time. He has a real heart for people and serving the community, and everyone looks forward to seeing him on shift. In addition to Steven running his own business and being a member of Lincolnshire’s Special Constabulary, he set himself a challenge in January 2021 to run 100 miles to raise money for a local charity, this distance of 4 marathons in a month was an incredible achievement.

Highly Commended Certificate – Special Constable of the Year Award

Special Sergeant Liam Brewer – he has shown exceptional commitment to the Special Constabulary and the Safer Roads Team in Lincolnshire.

Liam has recently completed a ‘Train the Trainer’ course and has delivered invaluable roads policing training and inputs across the Force, to help improve knowledge and awareness of traffic legislation and enforcement and to improve road safety for local communities. Liam’s commitment and dedication to roads policing has undoubtedly helped to improve road safety in the county and helps to keep Lincolnshire safe.

Cadet of the Year Award

Holly King – she is a shining example to all Cadets, not just at Boston but Force wide, working her way through the ranks to become Boston’s youngest ever and shortest serving Cadet to achieve the rank of Senior Cadet.

Holly received Boston Cadet of the Year Award in 2018, each Cadet that is shortlisted must have attended 90% of parade evenings and at least 80% of all Cadet activities. Holly is 100% for all criteria since becoming a police Cadet in 2018, which is a remarkable achievement and commitment. Holly is also house captain, senior prefect and prefect for art and photography at her school, clearly showing the same respect, commitment and dedication that we see in her attendance and attitude in the Police Cadets.

Highly Commended Certificate – Cadet of the Year Award

Elizabeth Wilson – she is a Cadet at Lincoln, however joined the Skegness Cadets over the pandemic period and her contribution has been outstanding.

Her professionalism and ‘can do’ attitude has been incredible and has helped encourage other Cadets to further engage and get involved. Elizabeth’s encouragement of others to join in has increased the enjoyment for everyone in the group. Elizabeth is dedicated, committed and enthusiastic and goes out of her way to help others and is always willing to learn. Her positive attitude has shone throughout.

Police & Crime Commissioner’s Volunteer of the Year Award

Volunteer Police Community Support Officer Ian Porter – the contributions from Ian have been outstanding and invaluable to both the team and the community.

Ian has taken on volunteer work for Humberside as well as Lincolnshire and as a result, has been involved with cross-border work which has identified opportunities for joint working. Ian also supports the Neighbourhood Policing Team with community engagements, supporting them with IT and social media. He has assisted by driving the Eddy van to ensure community engagements could go ahead. Ian’s work, professionalism, commitment, and dedication have not changed since becoming a Volunteer Police Community Support Officer which is admirable.

Leadership Award

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt – she has completely revitalised several departments over the past 12 months, Digital Forensics, Imaging, Cyber Crime, Covert Authorities Bureau and Digital Media Investigations.

Jennifer is very focused on staff development and welfare and the changes that Jennifer has implemented have had clear impacts on the wider organisation. The vast number of improvements in processes, staff, equipment, and procedures seen across all these areas and departments have been put in place and driven by Jennifer’s determination, commitment, and passion. It has without question meant that the digital investigations capability of Lincolnshire Police is now better than many other Forces and is changing our criminal investigation landscape.

Innovation Award

Hannah Gagg – the time and effort dedicated by Hannah as the Offender Management Unit Co-ordinator has resulted in new procedures that have had a positive impact on staff, officers and the general public.

Hannah has not only devised systems which have meant admin tasks have been taken away from our officers but has also acted as the single point of contact for all queries giving knowledge and guidance to all who need it. Hannah has achieved so much in such a short space of time, which has had a significant impact on the way Lincolnshire Police monitors offenders and safeguards communities. We wish Hannah all the best as she leaves us to embark on a new journey.

Working in Partnership

Kirsty James – she has been a Risk Management Officer since January 2015 working at Spalding and Grantham.

Her level of commitment and tenacity to the role is exceptional, since January 2020 Kirsty has been working tirelessly to address issues with one particularly high-risk offender. Through her tireless determination and dedication Kirsty eventually secured proper housing for the individual, which has resulted in no repeat anti-social behaviour issues or public order offences and has led to a better standard of living and mental health status. Kirsty’s work as a Risk Management Officer went far above the usual day to day duties, the Risk Management Officer’s role has a high workload and this additional work put a great deal of extra responsibility and pressure on Kirsty who despite all this persevered to resolve the issue. Kirsty is a dedicated, committed and passionate member of staff.

Highly Commended Certificate – Working in Partnership Award

Peter Dyer – he has worked tirelessly on the partnership delivery of the Blue Light Collaboration Programme.

Peter has driven collaboration and been an integral part of the wider team, building up networks between services, identifying leads and driving work forward. This has often been challenging. Peter has taken time to build up a knowledge of each service, which has invariably led to easier discussions. Due to the work and commitment that Peter has done, there is a clearer understanding across the Force and between services of the commitment to collaboration and the opportunities for closer partnership working.

Max

Max, a young boy, assisted the Police to locate a suspect for an alleged theft from a shop. Without Max’s dedication and bravery to challenge the suspect and his help and assistance in the apprehension of the suspect, officers would not have been able to recover the property and pursue an investigation, which would have been extremely detrimental to the public’s confidence in the Police.

Royal Humane Society Certificate of Commendation & Certificate of Chief Constable’s Commendation

Constable Richard Precious – he was off duty on his rest day driving along Newmarket in Louth, when he noticed a man lying on the roadside surrounded by a small group of people.

Richard stopped and approached the man who he could then see had fallen, hit his head and was unresponsive. Richard examined the man and checked for a pulse, Richard couldn’t hear any breathing sounds from the man and could see that his chest was fixed with no signs of rise or fall. Richard immediately proceeded with CPR and instructed a member of the public to see if there was a defibrillator close by, whilst instructing another to call an ambulance. Richard spoke to the ambulance call taker whilst performing chest compressions. Shortly after, an ambulance arrived on scene and took over CPR and connected a defibrillator to deliver a shock to the man. Richard helped the ambulance crew move him into the ambulance and comforted his wife who was also at the scene. The ambulance crew continued to work on the man for around 10 minutes before he started to make attempts to breath by himself and was then transferred to Grimsby hospital.

Certificate of Chief Constable’s Commendation with Star

Constable Philip Mcallister

On the 7th December 2020 at approximately 4.50am a member of the public was driving in hazardous conditions, lost control of his vehicle and skidded off the road ending upside down in a water filled dyke. The man was trapped in the vehicle, believed he was bleeding and in a lot of pain, and the water which was freezing started to rise inside the car. He managed to reach his mobile phone and called 999. Constable Philip Mcallister who was on duty and single crewed made his way to the location of the incident. The weather was foggy, and the temperature was below zero. Philip was first on the scene and once he had located the vehicle, which took a few minutes due to the location and position, he entered the water filled dyke and managed to smash a window in the vehicle to help the man. Philip was able to get inside the vehicle and support the male until he could free and remove him from the vehicle, once out of the vehicle he was seen by the ambulance crew that had arrived at the scene. Constable Philip Mcallister is a dedicated and committed officer and his brave and quick actions on the night saved a life.