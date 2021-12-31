Meet Roscoe: Police dog searched 300 people in Scunthorpe

A police dog in Scunthorpe has carried out 300 searches since first going out on patrol with Humberside Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams in January 2021.

Roscoe has been paramount in supporting officers in the North Lincolnshire town with their proactive work in tackling the supply and possession of drugs.

The adorable canine has supported targeted patrols, drug warrants and searches. He has helped police to seize drugs and arrest those suspected of committing crimes, and his statistics for 2021 make for paw-some reading.

300 people stopped and searched under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act

18 arrests on suspicion of offences including robbery, possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of a blade

19 cannabis warnings issued

10 Youth Offending referrals

9 summons to court

2 Traffic Report Offence reports issued

PC Lee Watson, the dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Team officer for the Town Ward of Scunthorpe, said: “Dogs are a fantastic asset to our teams as they have specialist skills that are invaluable during patrols, searches and warrants.

“Suspects often find inventive hiding places for things that they do not want us to find, such as drugs, weapons and cash, and where it may take our teams some time to search every inch of a car or building, a dog can do it in minutes.

“As part of our local Neighbourhood Policing activity we have been listening to feedback from our local communities and we understand their concerns around alcohol and drug related antisocial behaviour across the town centre.

“We recognise the impact this can cause and we are committed to taking proactive action – taking drugs off our streets and holding those responsible to account – keeping our communities safe.

“This work with search dog Roscoe is a great example of how we can work innovatively with partners and our local communities to take action against the issues they are telling us are causing them concern. I am already excited to see what we can achieve with support from our communities and Roscoe next year.”