Police warning over calls ahead of festive weekend
They are expecting higher than average call numbers
Lincolnshire Police are expecting higher than average call numbers over the weekend as people enjoy festivities, and they are advising residents to follow the ‘five step rule’ before calling.
The force want people to carefully consider the rule before calling and consider whether or not the police’s force control room is the right place to call.
The five step rule includes thinking about whether it is a police issue or if another service is better suited. It is also important to consider whether the crime has already been reported online by police.
We are expecting higher than average call numbers over the weekend due to those out enjoying the festivities.
Please consider the below before calling and if we are the right people to call. If you do need us you can also report online 🤶🎅#StaySafe #OnlineReporting #Christmas https://t.co/zULrZfhYxF
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) December 17, 2021